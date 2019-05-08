Jeanette D. Bebo

1927 - 2019

Jeanette D. Bebo, known to all as "Auntie", 92, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center.

Born in Marquette, Mich., on March 16, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Orval and Emma (Thibodeau) Shaw. She attended local schools and graduated from high school in Davison, MI.

On June 15, 1946, in Davison, Mich., she was united in marriage to Darryl "Uncle" Bebo. They made Kenosha their home in 1950 and were together for 67 years. Auntie was a loving wife; caring for her husband until his passing on Dec. 23, 2013.

Auntie worked as an inspector with Hamilton Beach for 14 years and then was employed part time in the office at Van's Gas Service, Inc.

Faith was important to her. She was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was a great cook and an incredible housekeeper; who loved taking care of her husband. She treasured time with family and appreciated everything that was done for her. She loved animals, especially her dogs, the squirrels and the birds she fed every morning. Auntie loved being at her cottage in Michigan and being outdoors. Walking daily at Pet's with her friend was also an important part of her life.

Jeanette is survived by her "like a daughter" niece, Ginger (Thom) Karaway and their sons, Adam and Nathan (Casey); a sister in law, Betty Shaw of New York and many other loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Darryl; she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Shaw.

A Memorial Mass for Jeanette will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Private inurnment will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery, Munising, Mich.

Auntie's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire Aurora staff for the care shown to her.

