Jeanette Koehne

Jeanette Koehne, 97, of Kenosha, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Brookside Care Center.

Funeral Services honoring Jeanette's life will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7300 Block of 39th Avenue. Private interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Jeanette will be held at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Foundation Religious Retirement, 3221 S. Lake Drive., St. Francis, WI 53235-3799, would be appreciated.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, June 30, 2019 edition of the Kenosha News.

