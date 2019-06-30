Jeanette Koehne

Jeanette Koehne, 97, of Kenosha, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Brookside Care Center.

She was born on Sept. 3, 1921 in Brighton, Kenosha County, WI and was the daughter of the late Leo Frank and Florence Ann (Richter) Robers. She attended and received her education at several Kenosha County schools.

On April 18, 1945 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Earl B. Koehne. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage. Earl preceded her in death on April 4, 1998.

Jeanette was employed with Jockey International for five years. Her prior employment includes many endeavors in Kenosha County.

For many years, she was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and was a volunteer for them in many ways. Jeanette was an avid bowler and she bowled in the Kenosha Women's Bowling League for many years. She was also a member of the Kenosha County 4-H Program. She loved to play pinochle and sheepshead and belonged to many card clubs over the years.

Jeanette will always hold a special place in the hearts of her family. She is survived by her son, Donald (Janice) Koehne; two grandchildren, Karolyn (Michael Houte) and Alex (Sara) Koehne; her great granddaughter, Sophie and her sister-in-law, Mary Robers.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth Robers and a brother, Joseph who died at birth; and her three sisters, Helen Hasselman, Evelyn Hart and Marilyn Szymanski.

Funeral Services honoring Jeanette's life will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7300 Block of 39th Avenue. Private interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery. A visitation for Jeanette will be held at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Foundation Religious Retirement, 3221 S. Lake Drive., St. Francis, WI 53235-3799, would be appreciated.

