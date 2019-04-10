Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanie Schneider.

Jeannie E. Schneider

1970 - 2019

Jeannie E. Schneider, age 49 of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Froedtert South-Kenosha Campus.

A lifelong resident of Kenosha, she was born on March 24, 1970 and was the daughter of the late Hugh and Holly (Halvorson) Swanson.

On September 3, 1994 in Kenosha, she was united in marriage to Richard Schneider.

Devoted to her family, Jeannie always tended to their needs before her own. She was very friendly and liked to socialize. Jeannie enjoyed attending the Wisconsin State Fair and taking care of her home.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Schneider; her two children, Brian (Nicki) Swanson and Jonathon (Alex) Schneider; her brother, Hugh Swanson; her mother-in-law, Ginger Maki; her brother and sister in-law, Bryan (Terri) Schneider; her nieces and nephews, Nick, Tessa, Haley and Ty; and her faithful canine companion, Mr. Magoo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, John Schneider.

Funeral Services honoring Jeannie's life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home. A visitation for Jeannie will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the I.C.U. Staff of Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital Campus for the compassionate care they provided to Jeannie.

