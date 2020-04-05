Jeanine Milligan

1936 - 2020

On Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 the Lord called home his servant Jeanine Milligan. Jeanine fought a short but valiant battle with cancer and was surrounded by family to the end. Jeanine was born on June 23rd, 1936 to Andrew and Lorraine (Belongia) Wickstrom in Kenosha, WI. Jeanine attended Mary D Bradford High School in Kenosha where she met her husband of 60 years. She married Gary on September 10th, 1955 at St. Mary's Church in Kenosha, WI. They moved to West Bend, WI in 1969. Throughout the years Jeanine was a dedicated housewife and mother. In addition to her family life, she also worked for many years for Friends of Abused Families in West Bend and loved the work they did to help those in need. She was also very dedicated to the Women of the Moose where she held many offices including Senior Regent. She loved hosting Christmas and other holidays with her entire extended family and took pride in each and every one of them.

Jeanine is survived by her 4 children: Kevin Milligan, Wendy (Robert) Leon, Brian (Connie) Milligan, and Mary (David) Ellis; 15 Grandchildren and their Spouses: Marie Jaycox, Jason Milligan, Steven Abel, Erin (Eric) Kuechler, David (Melanie) Abel, Amanda (Adrian) Shuppe, Kristina Milligan, Mitchell (Kristi) Milligan, Timothy Milligan, Ian Massingale, Sara (Cody) Schulteis, John Milligan, Rachel Milligan, Nathaniel Massingale, and Daniel Massingale. Jeanine is further survived by 14 great-grandchildren; her Brothers-In-law: Greg (Sandy) Milligan, Scott (Dolores) Milligan, and Rory (Jennifer) Milligan; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Jeanine was preceded in death by: her husband Gary; her parents: Andrew and Lorraine; and Gary's Parents: Lyle and Hilda.

Jeanine's family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the exceptional staff at Kathy Hospice in West Bend, WI for their compassionate care in her last few days.

Visitation and Interment will be private due to current gathering restrictions. There will be a Celebration of Life, Memorial Mass, and Luncheon to take place at a later date and will be announced once current gathering restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations to the .

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com