1/1
Jeanne (Tudjan) Howland
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeanne Howland (nee Tudjan)

1948 - 2020

Jeanne Howland (nee Tudjan), born August 6, 1948, passed into the arms of our Savior on August 1st, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her husband and daughters to her last breath and did not die alone. A piece of her whole family went with her.

She was born to Edward and Dorothy (Jurik) Tudjan in Kenosha. She attended school in Kenosha, graduating from St. Joseph High School. She later worked at First National Bank, then AMC and was a Union Steward for a time. She later worked for Wisconsin Electric and later Kenosha Unified Schools.

She married Donald Howland, the love of her life, in 1981. They had two daughters, Michelle Frentzel and Katy (Angel) Silva. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and they have traveled throughout half of the US and several countries in the Western Hemisphere. Jeanne especially loved spending time with friends and family, most of all, her grandchildren. She was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Jeanne was a loving mother and grandmother and easily made friends everywhere she went.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, several aunts and uncles and her stepson, Ian Howland.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Donald; her brother, Randy (Sheri) Tudjan; her sister Nancy (Andy) Schwarz; two uncles, Robert and Richard Tudjan; two daughters; seven grandchildren; three nieces; a nephew and numerous cousins.

In accordance with Jeanne's wishes private family services were held.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
Many laughs together at Bullen. My sympathy to the family.
Jill Boyd
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved