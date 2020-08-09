Jeanne Howland (nee Tudjan)

1948 - 2020

Jeanne Howland (nee Tudjan), born August 6, 1948, passed into the arms of our Savior on August 1st, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her husband and daughters to her last breath and did not die alone. A piece of her whole family went with her.

She was born to Edward and Dorothy (Jurik) Tudjan in Kenosha. She attended school in Kenosha, graduating from St. Joseph High School. She later worked at First National Bank, then AMC and was a Union Steward for a time. She later worked for Wisconsin Electric and later Kenosha Unified Schools.

She married Donald Howland, the love of her life, in 1981. They had two daughters, Michelle Frentzel and Katy (Angel) Silva. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and they have traveled throughout half of the US and several countries in the Western Hemisphere. Jeanne especially loved spending time with friends and family, most of all, her grandchildren. She was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Jeanne was a loving mother and grandmother and easily made friends everywhere she went.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, several aunts and uncles and her stepson, Ian Howland.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Donald; her brother, Randy (Sheri) Tudjan; her sister Nancy (Andy) Schwarz; two uncles, Robert and Richard Tudjan; two daughters; seven grandchildren; three nieces; a nephew and numerous cousins.

In accordance with Jeanne's wishes private family services were held.

