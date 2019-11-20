Jeanne M. Komarec
April 4, 1928 - November 13, 2019
Jeanne M. Komarec, age 91 of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center.
Funeral Services honoring Jeanne's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Jeanne will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
