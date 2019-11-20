Kenosha News

Jeanne M. Komarec (1928 - 2019)
  • "My Dearest Sympathies to all Jeanne's family members...."
  • "Dear Pat, I am so sorry for the passing of your mom. My..."
    - Michael De Fazio
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. May the God of all..."
Service Information
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
Obituary
Jeanne M. Komarec

April 4, 1928 - November 13, 2019

Jeanne M. Komarec, age 91 of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center.

Funeral Services honoring Jeanne's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Jeanne will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 20, 2019
