Jeffery James "JJ" Shaffar, Jr.

Jeffery James "JJ" Shaffar, Jr., 20, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Aug. 21, 2019.

Born on July 23, 1999, in Kenosha, he was the son of Linda Santiago and Jeffery Shaffar, Sr.

A lifelong resident of Kenosha, JJ attended Mt. Carmel Catholic School, St. Joe's High School, and graduated from Tremper High School in 2017. JJ was employed as a cook at I-Hop.

JJ enjoyed bowling, basketball, cooking, making people laugh, and spending time with his many friends.

Survivors include his mother, Linda Santiago; his father, Jeffery (Marsha) Shaffar, Sr.; his two sisters, Crystal and Kimberly Shaffar; his stepsiblings, Grant, Nicole, and Jerica; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery.

