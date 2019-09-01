Kenosha News

Jeffery James Shaffar Jr. (1999 - 2019)
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
Obituary
Jeffery James "JJ" Shaffar, Jr.

Jeffery James "JJ" Shaffar, Jr., 20, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Aug. 21, 2019.

Born on July 23, 1999, in Kenosha, he was the son of Linda Santiago and Jeffery Shaffar, Sr.

A lifelong resident of Kenosha, JJ attended Mt. Carmel Catholic School, St. Joe's High School, and graduated from Tremper High School in 2017. JJ was employed as a cook at I-Hop.

JJ enjoyed bowling, basketball, cooking, making people laugh, and spending time with his many friends.

Survivors include his mother, Linda Santiago; his father, Jeffery (Marsha) Shaffar, Sr.; his two sisters, Crystal and Kimberly Shaffar; his stepsiblings, Grant, Nicole, and Jerica; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Proko Funeral Home, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign JJ's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Sept. 1, 2019
