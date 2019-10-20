Jeffrey A. Lucas

March 12, 1961 - October 13, 2019

Jeffrey A. Lucas, age 58 of Kenosha, died tragically on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

He was born on March 12, 1961 and was the son of Ralph A. and Barbara S. (Pate) Lucas.

Jeff was employed as an automobile and tractor mechanic.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Lucas of Rhinelander; his two brothers, Richard (Jill) Lucas of Rhinelander and John (Chuzeng) Lucas of Pleasant Prairie; his loving aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Lucas; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Funeral Services for Jeff will be held privately.

