Kenosha News

Jeffrey A. Lucas (1961 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey A. Lucas.
Service Information
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jeffrey A. Lucas

March 12, 1961 - October 13, 2019

Jeffrey A. Lucas, age 58 of Kenosha, died tragically on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

He was born on March 12, 1961 and was the son of Ralph A. and Barbara S. (Pate) Lucas.

Jeff was employed as an automobile and tractor mechanic.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Lucas of Rhinelander; his two brothers, Richard (Jill) Lucas of Rhinelander and John (Chuzeng) Lucas of Pleasant Prairie; his loving aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Lucas; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Funeral Services for Jeff will be held privately.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.