Jeffrey A. Surber Sr.

1953-2019

Jeffrey A. Surber Sr., 66 years old of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away at his home on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

He was born in Waukegan, IL on July 22, 1953, the son of the late John and Betty (Ludwig) Surber.

Jeff was employed as a supervisor at Perfection Equipment until his death. He played softball for Bill's Corner Club for many years, was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, and enjoyed golfing. He was a proud grandpa and loved attending his grandson's ball games.

Survivors include his children, Jeffrey (Melissa) Surber Jr. of Bloomington, IL and Nicole (Luis) Surber of Racine, WI; brothers, David (Julie) Surber, John (Patricia) Surber, Adam (Margaret) Surber, and Steve Surber; and grandchildren, Andres, Francisco, Hadassah, Eitan, Evangeline, Eliora, and Luis.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Proko Funeral Home, from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. A memorial service will commence at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to a family memorial in care of Jeffrey Surber, Jr.

