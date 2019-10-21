Jeffrey D. Brennan

Jeffrey D. Brennan, 73, of Williamsburg, Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 15, at home surrounded by family after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Born March 4, 1946, in Kenosha, Wis. to the late Thomas W. Brennan, Jr., and Shirley Mae Johnson Brennan. Surviving is his wife, Nancy, of Williamsburg, a son, Todd and his wife, Denise, from McDonough, Ga., and a daughter, Christina and her husband, Mike, from Columbus, Ohio, four grandchildren, and two-great grandchildren, as well as many friends.

Arrangements in Williamsburg made by Nelsen Funeral Home, where there will be a visitation on Sunday, October 20, at 1 p.m., with a service at 2 p.m., followed by burial at Williamsburg Memorial Park Cemetery.

The online memorial can be found at https://tinyurl.com/brennanj.