Jeffrey James Karabetsos

1941 - 2019

Jeffrey James Karabetsos, 78, of Sapphire, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on June 30, 2019.

Born on June 4, 1941, in Kenosha, Wisconsin to the late George and LaVern (Gergel) Karabetsos.

He was a 1959 Graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School, Kenosha, WI. On June 7, 1969, he married Jeanette Yagodzinski in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Jeff lived most of his life in Kenosha with a successful career in Hydraulics as an Account ales Manager, he also proudly held two patents in Hydraulics designs. He was transferred for work to Ankeny, IA in 2001; in 2008, he moved to North Carolina to finish his career remotely and retired in 2013. Jeff enjoyed the love of Greek cooking, traveling, golf and mostly his family.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette; three daughters, Tina (James) Haslow, Carrie (Jason) Ventura, and Lisa (Rob Brosam) Porter; five grandchildren, Julia, Elise, Jacob, Andrew, and Grace; brothers Frank Karabetsos (Patty), Nick Karabetsos, and sister Barbara Karabetsos; mother in law, Leona Yagodzinski; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his sister, Fran Donahue; and father-in-law, Leo Yagodzinski.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday August 24, from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at Proko Funeral Home.

