Jeffrey Lynn Hoffman

1951 - 2020

Jeffrey Lynn Hoffman was born on June 24, 1951 to Frank Hoffman and Ruth Hoffman in Richmond IL. He lived most of his life in Kenosha working for the AMC/Chrysler engine plant in Kenosha and briefly at the Zion Nuclear Power Plant. He was also a bus driver for a short time as well as a bartender and member of the Moose Lodge in Kenosha where he spent many hours volunteering with upkeep of the grounds there. He was a very lively, energetic, funny and charismatic individual and when he walked into the room it was always much happier and brighter with him in it.

Jeff loved the Northwoods YMCA and spent many hours working out and in conversation with his many friends there and was an inspiration to many.

Jeff loved family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ more than anything. He loved his wife, Wendy Hoffman, son, Franklyn Hoffman, and all of his grandchildren (Jaina, Haddy, Sandy, Adalynn, Allison, Andrew and Sean) very much, and they will all miss him. He was also a huge movie fan and loved koalas, eagles and wolves. He is preceded to rest by his mother and father as well as his nephew Dennis Hoffman, step son Lowell Sheehan and wife Alice Hoffman. He is survived by his brothers Jim, Dennis, David and Jay along with his sister Peggy. His wife Wendy Hoffman, his son Franklyn (Elisabeth), his adopted sons Robert Mims and Joshua Benson, his step children Stephen Gerald Otto, Christine Melissa Koerber (Josh), Jennifer Therese Fude (Dave), Mary Rachel Santiago (Angel) and his 7 grand-children.

The visitation and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church.

Inurnment will take place at the Washington Cemetery in Richmond, Illinois.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport Street, Rhinelander, Wisconsin, 54501, 715-365-4343. You are invited to light a candle, sign the guestbook, leave a photo or an online condolence at www.hildebrandrussfh.com