Jeffrey Robert Kolkmann

Jeffrey Robert Kolkmann, 65, of Berkeley Springs, W.V., died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his residence.

Born Dec. 12, 1953, in Kenosha, Wis., he was the son of the late Raymond Henry and Harriett Hilicki Kolkmann.

Jeff did not belong to a church, he did believe in God and is with him today. After graduating from Tremper High School in Kenosha, Jeff worked for American Motors from 1973 to 1998. Following that, he earned a Mechanic Engineer degree from Motorcycles Mechanics Institute in Phoenix, Ariz. He worked at Lake Shore Harley-Davidson in Waukegan, Ill., then moved to Salt Lake, Utah, where he continued to work on motorcycles. Subsequently he was hired by Kennecott Utah Copper Corp. to work at the Bingham Canyon mine, at the time the largest open pit mine in the world. He retired in 2013 as Supervisor of Operations. Jeffrey had a life-long passion for anything that had wheels and an engine, but especially motorcycles.

Jeffrey is survived his wife, Cynthia Ann Crowe Kolkmann at home, one sister, Susan Warnock of Kenosha, Wis., one brother, Richard Kolkmann of Bloomington, Minn., and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jeffrey was preceded in death by his brother, James Kolkman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 122 S. High Street, Morgantown, W.V. 26501 or to National Psoriasis Foundation, 6600 SW 92nd Street, Portland, OR 97223

Services and interment will be private.

