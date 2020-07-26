Jeffrey Scott Webb

1973 - 2020

Jeffrey Scott Webb, age 46 of Racine, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Born in Kenosha on August 10, 1973, Jeff was the son of Leroy and Darlene (Whyers) Webb. He was a graduate of Bradford High School and Universal Technical Institute, Chicago, IL.

Jeff was an assembly worker for Case Manufacturing. He loved motorcycles, playing pool, and cooking. Jeff was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed helping people and loved the outdoors. He was an expert with heating and air conditioning, was an Eagle Scout and received the Altar Server Merit Award. Jeff was a member of the Goldwing Riders Association (GWRA) and Case Local #180.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Leroy and Darlene Webb; his children, Autumn (Blake) Webb and Robert Webb; his sisters, Sandy (Gregory) Vittone and Cherie (Mike) Webb; his grandchildren, Virlana and Orion Sylvester; his nephew, Andrew Vittone; his nieces, Megan Vittone, Amber (Mike) Davis and Heather (Katie) Abbott-Davis; his pet dog, Powder; Margaret Smith and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Beatrice Krebs, Milton and Christine Whyers and Edwin and Esther Webb.

A memorial service honoring the life of Jeff will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53144. A visitation for Jeff will be held on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the cemetery. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

