1/1
Jeffrey Scott Webb
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffrey Scott Webb

1973 - 2020

Jeffrey Scott Webb, age 46 of Racine, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Born in Kenosha on August 10, 1973, Jeff was the son of Leroy and Darlene (Whyers) Webb. He was a graduate of Bradford High School and Universal Technical Institute, Chicago, IL.

Jeff was an assembly worker for Case Manufacturing. He loved motorcycles, playing pool, and cooking. Jeff was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed helping people and loved the outdoors. He was an expert with heating and air conditioning, was an Eagle Scout and received the Altar Server Merit Award. Jeff was a member of the Goldwing Riders Association (GWRA) and Case Local #180.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Leroy and Darlene Webb; his children, Autumn (Blake) Webb and Robert Webb; his sisters, Sandy (Gregory) Vittone and Cherie (Mike) Webb; his grandchildren, Virlana and Orion Sylvester; his nephew, Andrew Vittone; his nieces, Megan Vittone, Amber (Mike) Davis and Heather (Katie) Abbott-Davis; his pet dog, Powder; Margaret Smith and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Beatrice Krebs, Milton and Christine Whyers and Edwin and Esther Webb.

A memorial service honoring the life of Jeff will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53144. A visitation for Jeff will be held on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the cemetery. Social distancing will be maintained and those in attendance are required to wear a face covering.  We thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Sunset Ridge Memorial Park
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Sunset Ridge Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved