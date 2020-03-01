Jeffrey Warren Walker

CAMDEN, SC - Jeffrey Warren Walker, age 53, beloved husband of Glenna Sue Warnica Walker, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his residence.

Jeffrey was born in Lockport, NY. He was retired from the United States Air Force and worked as a Department of the Army Force Protection Security Specialist at Shaw Air Force Base.

Surviving in addition to his wife Glenna of Camden are: one son, Tyler Walker of Davidson, NC; one daughter, Erin Walker of Camden; father, Norman Leslie Walker and stepmother, Martha of Fayetteville, NC; three sisters, Michelle Green (Chris) of Fayetteville, NC, Tandy Hamilton (Susan) of Buffalo, NY and Leah Hamilton of Smyrna, DE and family member, Sharon Thompson.

Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to the , 200 Center Point Circle Suite100 Columbia, SC 29210.

You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family's guest book.

The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.