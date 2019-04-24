Kenosha News

Jeffrey Winters

Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Jeffrey S. Winters

1962 - 2019

Jeffrey S. Winters, 56, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Froedtert South – St. Catherine's Medical Center Campus.

Born in Kenosha on Nov. 24, 1962, he was the son of the late Arnold and Veta (Scott) Winters. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools.

Following high school, Jeffrey served in the US Marine Corps until his honorable discharge. He was employed at Tri-County Fabrication as a welder until 2015.

Survivors include his two sons, Noah and Jordan Winters; a granddaughter, Paisley; two sisters, Cheri (Craig) Dyke and Jan (John) Keprios; and a sister-in-law, Carol Winters. He is further survived by the mother of his children, Lori Winters; other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Winters.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 1411 25th Ave, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held prior from noon until the time of service.



Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Apr. 24, 2019
