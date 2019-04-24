Jennette Ergish

1921 - 2019

Jennette Ergish, 97, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 20, 2019. Jennette was born on June 2, 1921, in Stambaugh, Mich., the daughter of Jennie and Arthur Thompson. She graduated from the Stambaugh High School in 1939. In 1941 she went to Chicago, Ill. where she attended the Greg Business College for 6 months. She took a job at the Stronghold Screw Co. as secretary and it was there she met her future husband, Norman F. Ergish. They were married on Feb. 17, 1945. They lived in Chicago for 7 years before moving to Zion, Ill. Jennette was active in many sports including tennis, bowling, down hill skiing and especially swimming. She joined the North Prairie United Methodist Church in the early 50s and served as organist there for a number of years. Jennette volunteered with Meals on Wheels while living in Zion, and upon moving to Kenosha in 1989, she volunteered at the Kenosha Hospital. After her husband retired they started square dancing and also started to golf. They did a lot of square dancing especially while wintering in Ariz. for 17 years. Her husband preceded her in death just 20 days shy of their 68 years of marriage. Jennette is survived by her sons, Michael D. (LaDonna) of Beach Park, Ill. and Timothy A (Bobbie) of Greenfield, Iowa; 5 grandsons, Michael D. (Amy), Brandon (Angela), Phillip (Kimberly), Tyler and Ronnie (Toni); 2 granddaughters, Lindsay and Miranda; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman and great-grandchild, Isaac.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099 from 11 a.m. until noon, Funeral Service beginning at noon. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Prairie Church would be appreciated.