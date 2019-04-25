Jennie Ventura

1921 - 2019

Jennie Ventura, 98, died at her Kenosha home on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born in Kenosha on April 9, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Sabatino Lori and Maria (Pascucci) Lori. On Feb. 22, 1941, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, she married Nello Ventura, and together they founded Ventura's Jewelers.

A devout Catholic, Jennie was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was a member of the Italian American Society.

Surviving are her children, Joseph Ventura of Kenosha and Dr. Lori Ventura of Miami, Fla.; her four grandchildren, Gene Ventura, Anita Ventura Wietrzny, Flori Carl Ventura, and Ariana Ventura Sweet; and five great-grandchildren, Kalie Ventura, Julia Ventura, Amanda Wietrzny, Sam Wietrzny, and Saylor Ventura.

Jennie was preceded in death by husband, Nello Ventura (August 25, 2003); two sons, William "Bill" Ventura (July 16, 1993) and Flori "Floyd" Ventura (February 16, 2014); and two brothers, Joseph Lori and Elmer R. Lori.

All who knew Jennie were touched by her blessedness.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, from at Proko Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, starting with a prayer service at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery.

