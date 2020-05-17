Jennifer Lee Kroll
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer Lee Kroll 1967 - 2020 Jennifer Lee Kroll of Hamden, CT died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 52 years of age, after a prolonged battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born in August of 1967, she was the daughter of Louis and JoEllen Kroll of Silver Lake, WI. Jennifer was a prolific author, whose published work includes over 30 books, including fiction, poems, plays, and nonfiction. Jennifer graduated from Wilmot High School and subsequently received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Notre Dame's Program of Liberal Studies, her Masters in Teaching Degree from Boston College, and her doctoral degree from Auburn University. The focus of her doctorate was English, with a concentration in comparative mythology and folklore. For many years, Jennifer was a Senior Editor for Weekly Reader's Read magazine, a young adult literary classroom magazine with a national circulation. She also worked as a language arts tutor, a writing and literature teacher, and a freelance writer. Jennifer received multiple honors and awards for her published work, including the 2017 Association of American Publishers' REVERE Award, the 2012 Storytelling World Resource Award for her folktale collection "Wings and Tales", and the 2003 Association of Educational Publishers Distinguished Achievement Award. Jennifer was a creative and inspired author and a devoted wife and mother, who had a wry sense of humor and was a fan of the Oxford comma and Swedish detective movies. She loved exploring the natural world, gardening, and photography, and these interests informed many of her published works, including her Star Stories series (www.giantskybooks.com). Jennifer leaves behind her husband, Carl James of Hamden, CT, their children, Owen and Charlotte, her parents Louis and JoEllen, her sister, Kristen of St. Louis, MO, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Silent Spring Institute, a leading scientific research organization dedicated to uncovering the links between chemicals in our everyday environment and women's health, with a focus on breast cancer prevention. Jennifer was a regular attendee of St. Rita's Church in Hamden. Due to current world health circumstances, a memorial service honoring Jennifer's life is planned for later this year, with the date to be announced in the future. This memorial service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic church in Twin Lakes, WI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
St. John the Evangelist Catholic church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 16, 2020
I am so incredibly saddened to learn of Jenny's passing. She was a great friend to me during my entire childhood and my teen years. I spent countless hours laughing and being silly with her. The play times, sleepovers, and birthday parties with her are part of my favorites memories. My deepest sympathy to Mr. And Mrs. Kroll and to Kristen. Jenny will always live in my heart.
Kathy Robers-Bowen
Friend
May 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kathleen Lathrop
Classmate
May 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Kristen!! Praying for comfort and peace for you and your family. Love never ends....
Mary Breen
Classmate
May 15, 2020
Kristen Kroll
Sister
May 15, 2020
on the beach in OBX
May 15, 2020
My beloved, creative, beautiful sister--I will miss you always. I wish we could have gotten in one more wonderful beach vacation in OBX with you and your family. I will always cherish the memories we made there.
Kristen Kroll
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved