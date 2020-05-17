I am so incredibly saddened to learn of Jenny's passing. She was a great friend to me during my entire childhood and my teen years. I spent countless hours laughing and being silly with her. The play times, sleepovers, and birthday parties with her are part of my favorites memories. My deepest sympathy to Mr. And Mrs. Kroll and to Kristen. Jenny will always live in my heart.

Kathy Robers-Bowen

Friend