Jennifer Schatz

October 8th, 1969 - March 31, 2020

Jennifer Schatz, 50, of Kenosha, WI passed away March 31, 2020.

Jennifer was born October 8th, 1969, in Arlington Heights, IL, to Karen Young.

She attended UW- Parkside and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Being a nurse, Jennifer loved helping people. She was a kind, generous woman who gave selflessly to others in her personal and professional life. But first and foremost, she was a loving and devoted mother to her 3 children. Her children were her best and proudest accomplishments in her life. Jennifer very much cherished her time spent with family. She enjoyed living life; dancing & singing, the warmth of the sun, animals, cooking as if it were for a hundred people, and simply trying to "just keep standing," no matter the obstacle.

Jennifer is survived by her daughters; Sydney Schatz and Mackenzie Hughes, her sister; Joanna Young, nephew; Gabriel Young, and cousins.

Jennifer is proceeded in death by her son Jake Schatz and mother Karen Young.

A memorial service is to be held at a later date.

"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die."