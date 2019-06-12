Jennifer Sue (Kammer) Rossi

Jennifer Sue (Kammer) Rossi, 57, of Redgranite, went to be with the Lord on June 6th after a 14 year battle with cancer that she fought fiercely and courageously. She was born on April 14, 1962, in Zion, Ill. daughter of Kenneth and the late Maria (Shannon) Kammer. As a child, Jen grew up on the family farm in southern Wis., the youngest of four siblings. She graduated from Central High School and went on to work as a dispatcher for Kenosha County, a secretary at the Kenosha Regional Airport and a customer service representative in retail.

She lived life to the fullest and loved to have fun, by taking road trips to explore new places with her son, sisters, and girlfriends, getting together with friends and family to play games and have a glass of Asti, dancing to live music with her friends and listening to Kid Rock. Her greatest joy was her family and she treasured the moments she spent with them. Either watching Nascar with her sister while snacking on Cheetos and Mountain Dew with her beloved dog Bella on her lap, playing Yahtzee with her father in the mornings, or going out for crab leg dinners with her son.

Jen was a loving mother, sister, daughter and friend that always had a smile on her face. She was a down to earth, straight shooter that was grateful for the simple things in life. Her distinctive laugh was infections and never failed to make those around her laugh as well. Her personality and love for life will be missed by all who's lives she touched.

Jen is survived by her father, Kenneth Kammer; son, Edward (Moira) Rossi; sister, Sharon Kolodzik; brother, Kenneth 'Mike' (Linda) Kammer; brother, Doug (Rita) Kammer; former husband and close friend, Robert Rossi; five nephews, 2 nieces, other extended family members, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Maria (Shannon) Kammer; brother, David Kammer and brother in law Kevin Kolodzik.

Visitation will be held on June 13, at MillCity Church in Neenah at 4:30 p.m. followed by a service at 5 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Willow Park from noon until 4 p.m. on June 22. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being set up in Jen's name. Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma assisted the family with arrangements. www.leiknessfuneralhome.com