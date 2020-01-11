Jenniffer (Ells) Besch

May 13, 1953 - January 8, 2020

Jenniffer (Ells) Besch, age 66 of Friendship, formally of Mauston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Villa Pines Nursing Home of natural causes. She was born on May 13th, 1953 in Kenosha, WI to Donald R. and Roberta (Henthorn) Ells. She graduated from Wilmot High School in 1971.

Jenniffer married Donald Besch on August 19, 1972. They lived in Paddock Lake for 19 years. After they divorced in 1992, Jenniffer moved back to New Lisbon and started her new job at Ho Chunk Casino. Jenniffer would love to crochet beautiful doilies and always loved to display them. She also loved to spend time in her garden. She had three wonderful fur babies, Shaner, Bear and Buddie that she loved so deeply.

Jenniffer was a very loving daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. She is survived by her sister Denise (Michael) Armstrong of New Lisbon, WI, brother, Robbie (Tamme) Ells of New Lisbon, WI, nephew and Godson, Donald (Caitlyn) Ells of Odenton, MD, nieces Misty Grauvogl of Jacksonville, FL, Elisabeth (Scottie) Hogan of New Lisbon, Kassandra Ells of Baraboo, WI, great nieces Faith and Penelope Skoubis of Phoenix, AZ, and a great nephew Kolten Grauvogal of Jacksonville, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sheila Ells and niece Heather Skoubis.

No services are being held. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com