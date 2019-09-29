Jerome J. Kotrba

1939 - 2019

Jerome J. Kotrba passed away at his home on September 22, 2019. Jerry was born in Chicago, Ill., on July 24, 1939.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Deanna Kotrba; children, Russell (Jera) Kotrba, Honolulu, Hawaii, Scott Kotrba, Philippines and Traci (Tim) Booe, Pleasant Prairie, grandchildren, Dana, Emily, Sam, Olivia, Roman, and the late Amanda, great grandchildren, Nate and Vera, and his loveable dog, Daisy.

Jerry was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force where he served in the air police. Jerry loved his family more than anything, loved playing scrabble and would often make up words that we would have to challenge. He also loved going to the casino whenever he had a chance.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Jerry's honor to The Gary Sinise Foundation https:/www.garysinisefoundation.org or Trio Animal Foundation http:/www.trioanimalfoundation.org

A memorial service with Military Honors will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI