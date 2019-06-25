Jerry H. Zarnstorff
Jerry H. Zarnstorff, 82, of Genoa City, Wis. (Wheatland Township) died Sunday morning, June 23, 2019 at his home. The Zarnstorff Family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church 700 N. Bloomfield Road (corner of Hy 120 and Bloomfield Rd). For online guestbook and obituary: haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is serving the Zarnstorff Family.