Jerrry H. Zarnstorff

Service Information
Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes
113 Freeman St.
Genoa City, WI
53128
(262)-279-5933
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church
700 N. Bloomfield Road (corner of Hy 120 and Bloomfield Rd)
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church
700 N. Bloomfield Road (corner of Hy 120 and Bloomfield Rd)
Obituary
Jerry H. Zarnstorff

Jerry H. Zarnstorff, 82, of Genoa City, Wis. (Wheatland Township) died Sunday morning, June 23, 2019 at his home. The Zarnstorff Family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church 700 N. Bloomfield Road (corner of Hy 120 and Bloomfield Rd). For online guestbook and obituary: haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes is serving the Zarnstorff Family.
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on June 25, 2019
