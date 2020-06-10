Jerry J. Scherrer

1948 - 2020

Jerry J. Scherrer, age 71, of Rochester, WI, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on April 22, 2020. Jerry was born September 13, 1948 to the late Vincent and Esther (Nee Kerkman) Scherrer of New Munster, WI. In 1966, after graduating St. Mary's High School, Jerry honorably served in the U. S. Army and was stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina until 1968. Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lynn Morrow on April 12, 1969 and they had two daughters. He worked at Scherrer Construction Company of Burlington for over 40 years starting as a laborer and retired as the Vice President of Field Operationsart Owner.

Jerry's most cherished accomplishment in life was his family who survive him: Mary Lynn; daughters Raquel (Bob) Oleniczak, Renee' (Bryan) Moerke and "grandpa's girls" Lauren (22) and Becca (19) Oleniczak & Faith Moerke (18). He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Judy (Jack) David, Jim (Holly), Jeff, Jan (David) Weatherly, June, Jean (Bert), and many other in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jerry is preceded in death by his brother Jack.

An Open House Celebration to honor Jerry is scheduled for Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI). Food, drinks, and fellowship will be held from 3:00 pm to time of Prayer Service with full Military Honors at 5:45 pm.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warriors of Wisconsin or to the Jerry J. Scherrer Scholarship Fund to support young adults entering the carpentry trade.

