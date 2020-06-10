Jerry J. Scherrer
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry J. Scherrer

1948 - 2020

Jerry J. Scherrer, age 71, of Rochester, WI, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on April 22, 2020. Jerry was born September 13, 1948 to the late Vincent and Esther (Nee Kerkman) Scherrer of New Munster, WI. In 1966, after graduating St. Mary's High School, Jerry honorably served in the U. S. Army and was stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina until 1968.  Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lynn Morrow on April 12, 1969 and they had two daughters. He worked at Scherrer Construction Company of Burlington for over 40 years starting as a laborer and retired as the Vice President of Field Operationsart Owner.

Jerry's most cherished accomplishment in life was his family who survive him: Mary Lynn; daughters Raquel (Bob) Oleniczak, Renee' (Bryan) Moerke and "grandpa's girls" Lauren (22) and Becca (19) Oleniczak & Faith Moerke (18). He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Judy (Jack) David, Jim (Holly), Jeff, Jan (David) Weatherly, June, Jean (Bert), and many other in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jerry is preceded in death by his brother Jack.

An Open House Celebration to honor Jerry is scheduled for Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI).  Food, drinks, and fellowship will be held from 3:00 pm to time of Prayer Service with full Military Honors at 5:45 pm.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warriors of Wisconsin or to the Jerry J. Scherrer Scholarship Fund to support young adults entering the carpentry trade.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

www.integrityfunerals.net

262-514-4600



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Prayer Service
05:45 PM
Integrity Celebration Center
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Integrity Celebration Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Integrity Celebrations Center
2789 Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
262-514-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved