Jerry Lee Fronek

1935-2020

Jerry (Buck) Fronek, 84, of Kenosha went home to the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born on August 18, 1935 in Antigo, WI, the son of the late Earl and Ethel (Charles) Fraley. He was educated in the schools of Antigo, WI and Zion, IL. Jerry was a member of the U.S. Air Force. He married Bonnie Jean Cleereman (Becker) on December 5, 1993 in Cudahy, WI. Jerry was employed at AMChrysler working as a general laborer for many years. He was a member of the Encounter Church of Kenosha. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, shooting, tree cutting, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, but most of all spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife, Bonnie Fronek of Kenosha; children: Terry Nixon of Kenosha, Robert Mahdik of CA, Melissa (Shawn) Robison of Monroe, WI, David (Donna) Becker of Racine, WI, Daniel (Lisa) Becker of Kenosha, Darren (Angela) Becker of Pleasant Prairie, and James (Autumn) Becker of IN; sister, Kitty Larson of Zion, IL; also included are many grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and 3 sisters: Ruby, Carol and Bonnie.

A memorial gathering will be held Monday, June 22nd at the Encounter Church 8900 34th Ave, at 10AM, with a memorial service to follow at 11 AM. Jerry will be buried at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Encounter Church of Kenosha or the Garden Church for the food pantry.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com