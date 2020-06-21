Jerry Lee Fronek
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerry Lee Fronek

1935-2020

Jerry (Buck) Fronek, 84, of Kenosha went home to the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born on August 18, 1935 in Antigo, WI, the son of the late Earl and Ethel (Charles) Fraley. He was educated in the schools of Antigo, WI and Zion, IL. Jerry was a member of the U.S. Air Force. He married Bonnie Jean Cleereman (Becker) on December 5, 1993 in Cudahy, WI. Jerry was employed at AMChrysler working as a general laborer for many years. He was a member of the Encounter Church of Kenosha. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, shooting, tree cutting, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, but most of all spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife, Bonnie Fronek of Kenosha; children: Terry Nixon of Kenosha, Robert Mahdik of CA, Melissa (Shawn) Robison of Monroe, WI, David (Donna) Becker of Racine, WI, Daniel (Lisa) Becker of Kenosha, Darren (Angela) Becker of Pleasant Prairie, and James (Autumn) Becker of IN; sister, Kitty Larson of Zion, IL; also included are many grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, and 3 sisters: Ruby, Carol and Bonnie.

A memorial gathering will be held Monday, June 22nd at the Encounter Church 8900 34th Ave, at 10AM, with a memorial service to follow at 11 AM. Jerry will be buried at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Encounter Church of Kenosha or the Garden Church for the food pantry.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
Encounter Church
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Encounter Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 19, 2020
Feeling so Blessed having n known Jerry as a sweet friend. Will remember his unique ways of lighting up a room with his songs, laughter, and faithfulness. AMEN BROTHER BUCK. ❤
Marie Serpe
Friend
June 19, 2020
He was a loving Uncle, always knew how to make you feel welcome! I will miss his stories and his laughter. He will be missed by many! I have so many memories and will always hold them near & dear to my heart. Bonnie, my prayers are with you and all the family during this difficult time. I would LOVE to hear him sing "Amazing Grace" just one more time!
Lana Agen
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved