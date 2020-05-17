Jerry W. Johnson August 6, 1945 – May 16, 2020 Jerry W. Johnson, age 74, of Kenosha died at his home peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. Complete obituary and service information will be made available in the Wednesday, , May 20th edition of the Kenosha News. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY William J. Althaus, Associate 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD (corner of KR & 22nd Avenue) 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 17, 2020.