Jessica Marie Wright

1975 - 2020

Jessica Marie Wright went home to be with her Savior early February 25, 2020. The daughter of Jerre and Cheryl Wright. She was born November 19, 1975 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Jessica loved her family and teaching. She had been with the Zion School District for 20 years this year. She loved to read and take her nieces and nephews to musicals, plays and concerts.

She had two masters and transferred from West Elementary to Shiloh Parks Elementary this year to become the Library Media Technician.

Jessica spent many years volunteering at Lake Geneva Youth Camp as a camp counselor, a Girls Camp Leader and running the Nature Room. She loved serving the Lord and teaching others about him.

The sister of Wendy (Dean) Lickteig. Carrie (Alex) Knoll, Justin (Lisa), and Ted (Gina) Wright. Her nieces and nephews Lexi Wright, Aiden, Rachel, and Micah Knoll, Adelyne and Huxley Wright were her pride and joy and she talked about them all the time. She loved her dog Victoria Rose who kept her entertained and company.

She was proceeded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, her nephew, Cody Larson, and a baby Knoll.

Her Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 29th at 11 am at Crossway Community Church in Kenosha WI. 13905 75th Street Bristol WI 53104

In lieu of flowers, her family is asking donations be made in her name directly to Shiloh Park Elementary Library with "use for books" in the memo line. 2635 Gabriel Ave, Zion IL 60099.