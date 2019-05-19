Jill L. Deau

1953 - 2019

Jill L Deau, 65, passed away on the 25 of April 2019, in Bolivar Mo. after a recurring illness.

Jill Deau (Preston) was born July 3, 1953, in Waukegan, Ill. to George and Ferne Louanne (Scranton) Preston.

She married Raymond A. Deau Sept. 12, 1981, and resided in Kenosha, Wis. before moving to Bolivar, Mo. in 2015. She worked for 20 years as a leave clerk at the Great lakes Naval base.

Jill enjoyed singing and playing the keyboard during church worship. She gained a bachelor's degree from St Louis Christian College in Sacred Literature and an associate degree in marketing from Gateway technical College in Wisconsin.

Jill was a kind, generous, and strong woman, who never gave up, and was an inspiration to not only her children, but many of the people she met in her lifetime.

She is survived by her husband Raymond, her four daughters, Heather (Mike) Weidner, Tiffany Deau, Sarah (Mike) Perman, Amber Deau, 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, also her two sisters, Joan Preston Mayer, Joyce Stollings, and one brother, Jerome (Fran) Preston, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.Her

Memorial service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Kenosha Bible Church 5405 67th St. Kenosha WI.