Jill Svoboda

July 20, 1936 - March 1, 2020

Jill Marilynn Pryse Svoboda, age 83 of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Campus.

Born on July 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Mabel (Miller) Pryse, Sr. She was a 1954 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School, attended Lake Forest College and was a 1973 graduate of Carthage College with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration.

On May 11, 1974 at First Congregational Church of Kenosha, she was united in marriage to Woodrow "Woody" J. Svoboda and they were blessed with 41 wonderful years of marriage.

Jill was employed with S.C. Johnson Wax & Sons, Inc. for 23 years and a "20 Year Club" Member.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Kenosha for over 50 years, a lifetime member of Mary D. Bradford High School and Carthage College Alumni Associations, Chi Omega Society, Lake Forest College, Johnson Wax and Froedtert Hospital Foundation. Jill was a Friend of the Kenosha Public Museum, Jr. Princess on the Mary D. Bradford Homecoming Court, member and former council member of Job's Daughters Bethel 30 and a sponsor of the Kenosha Dream Playground Project.

Jill loved to read, especially history, mystery and biography books, playing cards and gardening. She loved being with her wonderful family and friends and truly felt blessed to have so many loving and caring people in her life, she lived her life by observing the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule.

She will be remembered by her children, Susan (Edward) Bezek of Texas, Kevin (Lynda) Svoboda of Colorado and Elwood (Jody) Svoboda of Racine; her six grandchildren, Justin (Steph) Svoboda, Erin (Derek) Hebrink, Natalia Svoboda, Mark Woulf and Natalie Woulf; her six great-grandchildren, Kendall, Landon and Griffin Svoboda, Kaelyn and Adrie Hebrink and Ryder Markman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woody, her brothers, Alvin Pryse, Jr. and Edward (Jack) Pryse; and her grandson, Greg Svoboda.

Funeral Services honoring Jill's life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Jill will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or memorial remembrances to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Campus, 9555 76th Street, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, Froedtert South Kenosha Campus 6308-8th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143, Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin, 9200 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53226, , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, Kenosha Dream Playground Project, 1218 79th Street, Kenosha, WI 53143 would be appreciated by the family.

