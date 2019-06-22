James S. Thurston

1931-2019

Jim Thurston passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his beloved family.

Jim was born in Sparta, WI, on Nov. 12, 1931. He worked many years for Jelco Bus Co. After coming to Kenosha, he worked for Montgomery Ward in truck tires. He then worked as a city of Kenosha bus driver and as a city bus school tripper driver after retirement. A member of St. Peter Church he devoted his time at the church festival and annual Christmas food drive.

He is survived by his wife Lynn, children; Chris (Joestina) Thurston of Racine, WI, Michael (Tanya) Thurston of Oconomowoc, WI, Joseph (Julia) Kreuser of Elizabethtown, KY, Clint (Denise) Kreuser of Beaufort, SC and Angela (Jerry) Costabile of Kenosha. He had 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

The family thanks Dr. James Santarelli and staff and the Aurora Hospice Staff for their care, and a special thank you to my daughter in law, Joestina, who made it her mission to take care of her father in law with love and respect.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church from 10-11:00AM, with A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00AM.

