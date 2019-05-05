Jimmie L. Atkinson

1949 -2019

Jimmie L. Atkinson, 69, of Kenosha, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home.

Born in Corinth, Miss., on Dec. 20, 1949, he was the son of the late Freeman and Lorine (Allen) Atkinson.

On Nov. 11, 1978, he married Jeanine Leeman in Kenosha, Wis.; she preceded him in death on March 31, 2009.

Jimmie proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was employed by American Brass Company for over 30 years as a machine operator and later retired from Visko Teepak USA.

Jimmie was a Bruce Springsteen fan, a Green Bay Packer fan, and was an avid Harley Davidson rider. He enjoyed hunting and especially spending time with his family. He was a true family man who was always there to lend a helping hand.

Survivors include his children, Rob Atkinson and Mary (Timothy Nelson) Atkinson both of Kenosha; siblings, Julia (Zeke) Leo of Racine, Wis., Eugene (Karen) Atkinson of Kenosha, Wis., Jennifer Lynch of Kenosha, Wis. and Marilyn Atkinson of Kenosha, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Proko Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m .until the time of the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a family memorial would be greatly appreciated.

