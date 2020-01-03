Jimmy Perone Sr.

November 21, 1940 - December 30, 2019

Jimmy Perone Sr., age 79, of Kenosha passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Catherine's Hospital. Jimmy was born on November 21, 1940 in Kenosha to Pasquale and Filomena (Pirello) Perone and he graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1959. He married Sandra Wilcott at St. Peter's Catholic Church on February 8, 1964. Jimmy worked for many years with American Motors/Chrysler until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of the Moose Club #268. Jimmy enjoyed gardening, baseball, motorcycle riding, attending classic car shows and he was an avid Packer fan. His greatest joy was the time he spent with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by, his parents; four brothers, Joseph, Frank, Arthur and Dominic Perone; three nephews, Hugh Perone, Michael Gasser and Zachary Greener.

Jimmy is survived by, his wife of 55 years, Sandra; two sons, Jimmy Jr. and Joseph Perone; a daughter, Cynthia Ann Perone; eight grandchildren, Jimmy III, Joshua, Alex, Matthew, Jeremy, Samantha and Tristan Perone and Melissa Thomas; five great grandchildren, Skyler Rickey and Jimmy IV, Armani, Gianna, and Thea Jo Perone; his brother, Guy Perone; three sisters, Carmela (Don) Cantwell, Mary (Charles) Crain and Concetta (William) Gasser as well as nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.

Jimmy's family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Patrick Juliana, their guardian angel, and Al Monroe for always being ready to help.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jimmy will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel (1919 – 54th Street) with entombment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated.

