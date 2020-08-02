Jin Kyu Kim

June 22, 1947-July 30, 2020

Racine – Jin Kyu Kim was born June 22,1947 in South Korea.

He came to the United States in 1976 with a hard work ethic to live the American dream.

He was regularly active, and his passions were golf, gardening, and his family.

He died unexpectedly at home on July 30th while working outside.

He is survived by his wife Chong Kim, son Chang ( Brooke) Kim, and daughter Hyun (Josh) Cairo; and grandchildren, Skylar and Maverick Kim, and Oliver, Eloise, and Jasper Cairo; brother Seung Kyu (Kum Ja) and nephews Jin and Michael, as well as numerous in-laws and extended family.

In accordance with Jin's wishes, his services will be held privately.

