Jo Pearl Rasmussen

November 11, 1930 - February 24, 2020

Jo Pearl Rasmussen, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Monday, February 24, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on November 11, 1930 to the late Arthur Morgan and Grace (Lupient) Chase in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On February 14, 1953 she married the love of her life Berger Rasmussen at First United Methodist Church.

Jo worked as a stewardess for Capital Airlines for two years, then as an administrative clerk for the Social Security Administration for 26 years.

Jo is a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church and the St. Mary's Friendly Center. She was very active at church and taught Sunday School.

Jo loved dancing, traveling, playing cards, especially pinochle and getting together with her high school friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Jo is survived by her loving husband (recently celebrating 67 years) Berger, her daughters Lisa (Mark) Zanin of Kenosha, Lori Higgins of Kenosha and Lana (Jason) Romano of Phoenix, AZ, her grandchildren Luke, Alaina, Chase, Paul, Erin, Dante and Isabella and her sister Fern Gentes of GA. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her brothers Gene, Russell and John Chase, her sisters Lois Chase, Julie Gutierrez and Paulie Christensen and her son-in-law Tom Higgins in 2016.

Memorial Services for Jo will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Lutheran Church (2001 – 80th St.). Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to St. Mary's Lutheran Church or to a in Jo's memory. Private Burial was held at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Home Helpers of Burlington, Right at Home and Aurora at Home Hospice.

