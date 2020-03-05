Jo Pearl Rasmussen

November 11, 1930 - February 24, 2020

Jo Pearl Rasmussen, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Monday, February 24, 2020 at her residence.

Memorial Services for Jo will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Lutheran Church (2001 – 80th St.). Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to St. Mary's Lutheran Church or to a in Jo's memory. Private Burial was held at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Jo's Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net