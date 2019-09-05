Joan A. Hill

On Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, Joan A. Hill passed away surrounded by loved ones. Joan was born on Feb. 22, and was raised by her loving parents Stanley and Eleanor Jeselun. She graduated from Marian University with a degree in social work and retired from the federal government after a 30-year career.

She loved working with her hands whether it was gardening or creating beautiful pieces of jewelry. Spending time in nature was one of her favorite ways to escape it all. The Northwoods of Wisconsin and the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee were two of Joan's special places. In spite of significant health issues, Joan maintained a positive, upbeat spirit, relying on her strong faith - no matter what she was going through.

She was a proud mother of two sons and a loving wife to Ron Hill who she married on Aug. 12, 2017.

Joan was preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor, and her father, Stanley. She is survived by her husband, Ron Hill, her sons Jacob (Francesca) and Andrew(Sabrina) Willems, her brother, James (Karen) Jeselun and her niece Kelly(Gavin) Luck.

A memorial service to honor Joan's life will be held on Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church on 7104 39th Ave, Kenosha, at 9:30 a.m. with a brunch to follow.