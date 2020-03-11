Joan E. Zarletti

1954-2020

Joan E. Zarletti, 65, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Born in Kenosha, on September 23, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Paul Becker, Sr. and Katherine (Borland) Becker.

Joan worked for Kenosha County as a 911 Dispatcher for over 30 years and retired in 2019.

She enjoyed cooking, shopping, going to Arizona, laying by the pool, tanning, having a glass of wine, and most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her three children, Katie Garcia, Joseph (Kendra) Zarletti, and Dominic (Ashley) Zarletti; her six grandchildren, Marissa Muniz, Gabriella and Analicia Garcia, Isabella, Luca, and Thomas Zarletti; and her three siblings, Thomas (Mary) Becker, Linda (Roger) Holm, and Karl (Jeanne) Becker. She is also survived by her loving nieces, nephews, Cowboy, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13th, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 noon. Interment will be private.

