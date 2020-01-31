Joan L. Cornell

January 21, 1931 - January 28, 2020

Joan L. Cornell, age 89, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital and Medical College in Milwaukee.

Born in Milwaukee, on January 21, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Leona M. (Grosskreutz) Peters.

On October 14, 1950, in Laona, WI, she was united in marriage to Delbert L. "Blackie" Cornell. In 1959 they moved to Kenosha. After retirement in 1996, Joan and her husband moved to Richland Center. In 2006 they moved back to Kenosha to be closer to their family. After 60 years of marriage, Delbert preceded her in death on January 18, 2011.

Joan was a dedicated homemaker and fantastic mother. She was the business manager to the family businesses, Cornell Grading, Inc. and Cornell & Sons Suzuki Artic Cat.

She was a member of the Moose Club and Snow Blazers Snowmobile Club. Joan loved fishing and snowmobiling with her family. She was a dedicated, die-hard Packers and Brewers fan and volunteered for five years at the Shalom Center.

She is survived by her children, Susan Pharr, Linda Thomas, Deana Cornell, David Cornell, Cathy (Brad) Housenga and Bruce (Jeannie) Cornell; her brother, William C. (Sally) Peters; her daughter-in-law; Lynn Cornell; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert; her son, John Cornell; her grandson, Paul E. Cornell and her son-in-law, Kevin Ford.

Funeral services honoring Joan's life will be held TODAY, January 31, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Joan will be held on Friday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

