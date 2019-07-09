Joan M. Darracott

Joan M. Darracott, 79, a resident of Kenosha died Friday July 5, 2019 at Waters Edge in Kenosha.

She was born on Dec. 30, 1939 in Kenosha to the late William and Lillian (Allie) Schwuchow.

She would marry James Darracott in Kenosha.

She is survived by her husband James Darracott, three sons; Jerry Darracott, Jamie Darracott, Jason (Virginia) Darracott, one daughter Jodi Clay, and loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is further survived by one brother Richard Schwuchow.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Kemper Center Founders Hall. (6501-3rd Avenue) Visitation will take place in Founders Hall on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

