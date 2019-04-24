Joan Spieker Wojciechowski

1953 - 2019

Joan Spieker Wojciechowski, 65, of Onalaska, Wis., died on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born in Kenosha, Wis., on Oct. 19, 1953, to Roy and Ethel Spieker; she married Wayne Wojciechowski on Aug. 4, 1979.

After graduating from St. Joseph High School in 1971, she went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. In July 1975, Joan began a 42-year career with Bethany Lutheran Homes working as a Social Worker and then Director of Social Services at the original Bethany Nursing Home on Cass Street and then moving to Bethany Riverside. Joan was well respected in her profession.

In addition to her profession, Joan was most proud of her volunteer work in the community. She was a prayer partner at St. Rose Convent, volunteered through RSVP at the Salvation Army and helped provide meals at the Warming Center. Joan was also a participant in research studies for over 10 years at Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute at UW-Madison (WRAP).

Joan is survived by her loving husband, Wayne; her parents, Roy and Ethel Spieker; her siblings; Steve (Chancy) Spieker, Karla (Anthony) Montemurro, Kurt (Michele) Spieker; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Rev. Tom Wojciechowski, OFM, Mike and Carol Michalski, Patricia Wojciechowski. Joan is also survived by aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews along with many cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank the medical team and staff at Gundersen Health System for their care and all who supported and provided comfort throughout Joan's journey.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, at St. Mary's Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Private burial will take place at a future date at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Institute UW School of Medicine and Public Health or the La Crosse Public Library.

