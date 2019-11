Joann M. Surprise

Joann M. Surprise, 77, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully with her loving niece by her side, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Clairidge House.

Please see our website for a complete obituary.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Joann's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneral

home.net