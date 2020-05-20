JoAnne C. Oettiker June 12, 1940 - May 17, 2020 JoAnne C. Oettiker, 79, of Twin Lakes, WI died May 17, 2020. JoAnne was born in Superior, WI on June 12, 1940 to Harry and Gwendolyn (Wiley) Caroon. In 1964, she married Russell (Gene) Oettiker, of Marshfield. She worked for many years as a teacher of art and history at numerous state schools. She loved to paint, often raising money for her graduating class auctioning her works. JoAnne is survived by her husband Russell (Gene), daughter Wendi Jo (Randy) Lee, son Michael and 3 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Laurel Anderson. A private service will be held for the family, due to CDC guidelines. If you wish to leave a condolence or remembrance, please do so at Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.
Published in Kenosha News on May 20, 2020.