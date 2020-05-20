JoAnne C. Oettiker
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JoAnne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnne C. Oettiker June 12, 1940 - May 17, 2020 JoAnne C. Oettiker, 79, of Twin Lakes, WI died May 17, 2020. JoAnne was born in Superior, WI on June 12, 1940 to Harry and Gwendolyn (Wiley) Caroon. In 1964, she married Russell (Gene) Oettiker, of Marshfield. She worked for many years as a teacher of art and history at numerous state schools. She loved to paint, often raising money for her graduating class auctioning her works. JoAnne is survived by her husband Russell (Gene), daughter Wendi Jo (Randy) Lee, son Michael and 3 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Laurel Anderson. A private service will be held for the family, due to CDC guidelines. If you wish to leave a condolence or remembrance, please do so at Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haase-Lockwood Funeral Home and Crematory
620 Legion Dr.
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
262-279-5933
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved