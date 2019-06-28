JoAnne Divina Lorenzo

JoAnne Divina Lorenzo lost her battle with dementia June 22, 2019. The Lord called her home at 1:30 a.m. She was born Jan. 31, 1946, to Ernest and Angeline Infusino.

She graduated from St. Joes High School and Beautician School. She worked in two beauty shops, took time off to raise three children, and then became bar manager at Bristol Oaks Country Club. She was a member of the Bowling 600 Club as well as a Charter member of The Traveling Birdies Golf League.

She was an avid golfer, a member of Bowling's 600 Club, and a member of The American Legion Woman's Auxiliary where she donated many hours of volunteer work.

Originally from Kenosha, she and her husband moved to Casselberry Fla. when she developed dementia. She is survived by her husband Robert of 52 years, two daughters Janette (Tom) Coker, Michele Fioretti, son Robert (Stephanie) Lorenzo, and two grandchildren Aaron and Logan.

She is also survived by four sisters, Diane (Michael) Infusino, Suzanne (Michael) Rolland, Patricia Ann Braun, and Marianne Infusino. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Orlando Infusino. She belonged to St. Augustine Catholic Church and St. Thomas Parish.

Private services will be held at a later date at Wisconsin Veteran Cemetery.