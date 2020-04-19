Joanne Ruth Castelli

1926 - 2020

Joanne Ruth Castelli, 93, died April 16, 2020 at Meadowmere Southport in Kenosha. She enjoyed being a lifelong resident of Kenosha; educated at St. Thomas Catholic School and St. Catherine's High School.

Born on June 20, 1926 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Alfred C. and Marie (Peltier) Petit.

She married Dante Castelli on May 14, 1955 in Kenosha. Dante preceded her in death on May 1, 1978.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

She was employed at the Kenosha Sears store prior to raising her family. She treasured her time working at Holleb's in Kenosha for many years; and later returned to the Sears family at the Racine store until her retirement in her late seventies.

She served as Secretary for the Kenosha CYO Band (Emerald Knights) for many years; supporting the musical experience for all of her five children. There was always music coming from the Castelli house. She played the French horn in the CYO Emerald Knights band in the late 1930's. Joanne believed in instilling self-reliance in her children, encouraged intellectual curiosity; and a strong work ethic. She made great sacrifices to provide her children with a parochial education. She was rarely seen without a crossword puzzle in her hand; a hobby she continued until the end of her life.

She is survived by two daughters Mary Barnes; Carol Ratliff; two sons: Mark Castelli and Allan (Lisa) Castelli; fifteen grandchildren: Janet, Leah, Karen, Sandy, Giada, Rachel, Dante, Sarah, Katie, David, Cameron, Michael, Jacob, Claire, Joshua; great grandchildren: Owen, Freddie and Aria. She is further survived by sisters Jeanette Thomas and June Poppie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Andrea Castelli-Reeves; and son-in-law, Tim Ratliff.

Private services will be held; and burial will take place at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

