Joe M. Norwood, Sr.

1924 - 2019

Joe M. Norwood, Sr., 95, of Waverly, Tenn., passed away at 5:55 p.m., on April 6, 2019. Joe went to join the love of his life Dortha (Dot) Nelle Lovett Norwood in heaven so that they could get back to bowling, fishing and watching the Cubs and Brewers on the TV.

Joe was born in Hardin, Ky. on Feb. 8, 1924, to Connie B. and Colla Lee (nee Nelson) Norwood.

Proud World War II Veteran, from 1943-1946, Joe was in the Navy on the U.S.S. Parker as a Gunners Mate. On March 16, 1946, in Mo., Joe married the love of his life, Dortha Nelle Lovett. They went on to have 7 children, 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Joe loved bowling, fishing, watching the Cubs and Brewers on TV and was a big fan of the TV show Hee Haw. Joe worked for Ford Motor Company, Detroit, Mich. and American Motors, Kenosha, Wis. After his retirement he worked with his good friend Don helping him build garages or repair anything that needed repairing. Also worked with his daughters Lee and Cheryl at Dots Place, Waterford, Wis. He was the best utensil roller and dishwasher they had!!

Joe is survived by his 5 loving children, June (Red) Leisky, Waverly, Tenn., Dory (Mark) Weis, Burlington, Wis., Cheryl (Bill) Gapko, Waverly, Tenn., Joe M. (Laurie) Norwood, Jr., Burlington, Wis., and Lee Rehberg, Burlington, Wis.

Survived by his 12 loving grandchildren, Mike (Gina) Reeves, Kenosha, Wis., Danny (Sarah), Reeves, Quinton, Va., Jeana (John) Swanson, Lyons, Wis., Marcia (Brett) Abramowski, Franklin, Wis., Trisha (Ryan) Peterson, Salem, Wis., Krista (Artie Nabor) Weis, Burlington, Wis., Stevie Norwood, Burlington, Wis., Chris (Brittany Lathe), Tyler and Sarah Norwood, Burlington, Wis., Josh and Timmy Rehberg, Burlington, Wis..

Also survived by his 19 loving great-grandchildren, Andy, Samantha, Noah, Amanda and Noah Reeves, Calvin, Elisa and Joyanna Reeves, Daniel and Gwen Swanson, Logan, Brayden and Addison Abramowski, Easton and Evy Peterson, Kaylee Norwood, Veda Dawson Rehberg, Maddie Rehberg and Noah Norwood. Sister Agnes Nimmo, Sister-in-law Norma Jean Gregory, nephew Bobbie Gregory, nieces Trisha Gildersleeves, Carolyn (Richard) Wallaces, Theresa Lovett and many, many friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife Dortha Nelle Lovett Norwood, his parents, father and mother-in-law George and Ola Lovett, Infant son Joel Norwood, Infant daughter Rhonda Norwood, brother-in-law Louis Nimmo, Infant nephew Nimmo, brother-in-law Glynn (Tommy) Lovett and brother-in-law Robert Gregory.

Graveside services will be held at Fairdealing, Ky. Church of Christ on April 11, 2019.

No flowers please. Donations to the in honor of his wife Dortha Nelle Norwood.