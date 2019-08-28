Kenosha News

John A. Bakke

Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mary's Lutheran Church
2001 – 80th Street
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Lutheran Church
2001 – 80th Street
Obituary
John A. Bakke

John A. Bakke, 86, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home - Gates Hall, in Union Grove, surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service for John will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Mary's Lutheran Church (2001 – 80th Street) with military honors to follow. A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday at the church from 11 a.m.. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. A full obituary can be found on the funeral homes website.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Aug. 28, 2019
