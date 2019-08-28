John A. Bakke

John A. Bakke, 86, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home - Gates Hall, in Union Grove, surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service for John will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Mary's Lutheran Church (2001 – 80th Street) with military honors to follow. A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday at the church from 11 a.m.. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. A full obituary can be found on the funeral homes website.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director/Owner

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com