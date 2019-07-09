John A. Romanowski

John A. Romanowski, 84, died on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Brookside Care Center after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

John will be greatly missed by his children, Edward (Gretchen) Romanowski of Burlington, Gary (Jane) Romanowski of Presque Isle, Karen (Mark Collin) Romanowski Collin of Middleton, Michael (Marcy) Romanowski of Kenosha and Mark (Brian Kemp) Romanowski of Appleton; grandchildren, Christopher, Amy, Amanda, Jessica, Christian, Erica, Stefanie and Kellie; great grandchildren, Beatrix, Abraham, Colton, Parker, Everly and Landon along with a brother, Phillip (Lillian) Romanowski; many nieces and nephews and their dog, Molly.

A Funeral Service honoring John's life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow with full military honors in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for John will be held on Thursday, July 11, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc., P.O Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052 or to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY, 10001 would be appreciated by the family.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Wednesday, July 10th edition of the Kenosha News.

