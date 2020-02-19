John "Big John" Andrew Bigley

1941 - 2020

Our dearest Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend, John "Big John" Andrew Bigley, Jr. passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 79 years.

During his life he was the beloved husband and best friend of Sonja Rae Bigley (nee: Nelson); a loving father to Christopher (Nora) Bigley, Cindy (Ron Kruse) Schumacher, Brian Bigley, Becky (Jim) Scuric, Lori Bermke (Maggie Keller) and Vince Bermke; a proud Grandfather to his grandchildren; Danny, Jimmy, Allie, Jeremy, Vince Jr, Katy, Mika, Stephanie, Travis, Mandy, Jess and Amanda; a great grandfather to Levi, Ari, Clarkson, Jordan, Jaxon and Jadon; and a caring brother to Jim Bigley.

He was born on February 9, 1941, he was the son of the late John Andrew, Sr and Bernice Genevieve (Ferko) Bigley. John attended Cathedral Grade School, was a graduate of Marquette High School, attended Marquette University and received a degree in computer programming from Manpower Business and Training Institute.

He was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

On July 24, 1987, he was united in marriage to Sonja Rae Bermke.

John was employed with Schwerman Trucking as Director of Information Systems for 36 years. Following his retirement, he enjoyed 19 years working in the Hunting/Cutlery Department at Bass Pro Shop, Gurnee, IL. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, photography and trips to Alaska, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Big in stature, he had a sense of humor and commanded the room with his jokes.

He generously spent much of his time volunteering with local organizations such as St. Anne's Catholic Church and the Boy Scouts of America. He was a proud member of the N.R.A.

Funeral services honoring John's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Kenosha, WI. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Holy Apostles Cemetery in New Berlin. A visitation for John will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Boy Scouts Three Harbor Council, 330 S. 84th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53214 would be appreciated by the family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue (262) 658-4101

Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com